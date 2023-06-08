Anubhav Mohanty-starrer ‘Love In London’ to release on 13 June

Bhubaneswar: The much-anticipated upcoming Odia movie ‘Love In London’ starring Superstar Anubhav Mohanty, which was slated for release on the 9th of June on the occasion of ‘Raja’ festival, will now release on 13th of this month.

Jai Jagannath🙏🏻#LoveInLondonTheMovie releasing on this 13th of June’ 2023♥️ https://t.co/DxUMQe2edq — Anubhav Mohanty (@AnubhavMohanty_) June 7, 2023

Love in London is a romantic action thriller featuring Anubhav Mohanty (Prem), Swapna Priyadarsini (Sophie), Somya Sachdeva(Shweta). The film is mostly shot in London and the interior parts of Odisha. It is directed by Tapas Sargharia. The choreographer is Girish Mohanty.

Anubhav Mohanty recommended the postponement of the movie’s release date in solidarity with the horrific train accident at Bahanaga in Balasore that occurred on June 2.