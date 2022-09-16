Anubhav Mohanty asks Varsha to clarify on viral audio in new post

Cuttack: MP Anubhav Mohanty posted an audio clip on his Twitter handle and asked estranged wife Varsha Priyadarshini to clarify if the clip contains the conversation between her and her sister.

“Hello @VarshaPriyadar3, I’m being QUESTIONED by millions! Mostly by our film & political fraternities! Every single common man/woman wants a concrete assurance from ‘YOU’ that whether the voices in this audio clip are yours & your sisters’ or not! YES/NO!?,” Mohanty wrote alongside the audio clip.

He added, “I have no intentions to hurt or tarnish your image. I respect you but I’m bound to tweet & ask you this question only after being harassed & humiliated several times by so many which is disturbing me, my entire family’s mental & physical health! FRIENDLY TWEET PLEASE. NO OFFENCE.”