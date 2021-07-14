Anubhav Files Contempt Plea Against Varsha Over Marital Discord

Cuttack: Ollywood actor and Kendrapada MP Anubhav Mohanty on Wednesday filed a contempt of court memo against his wife Varsha Priyadarshini at family court in Cuttack and also appealed the court to close the conciliation process.

Reportedly, Mohanty and his wife Varsha again appeared before the court in connection with the former’s divorce petition which was earlier filed in court in New Delhi but transferred following Supreme Court’s order.

The couple appeared before the conciliation centre of the family court here and were counselled by the conciliator for several hours, but in vain.

According to Mohanty’s counsel, Varsha refused to sign the counselling report and following this, Anubhav filed a memo stating it a contempt of court. Anubhav also requested the court to close the process.

The couple had also appeared in the conciliation centre of the court on July 9. The court will hear it tomorrow. After hearing the plea, the court will issue further orders.