Cuttack: Actor and Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty deposited an amount of Rs 30,000 in the bank account of his estranged wife Varsha Priyadarshini on Friday.

In compliance with the direction of the court, an amount of Rs 30,000 has been deposited in Varsha’s bank account for her alternate stay and the same has been intimated to the court.

Notably, the SDJM court here on Thursday directed Varsha Priyadarshini to vacate the house of Anubhav Mohanty within 2 months of receiving the first financial assistance.

The court has also asked Anubhav to pay Rs 30,000 to Varsha on/before the 10th of every month for her accommodation.

Reportedly, the marital discord between Anubhav and Varsha came to the fore after a local court in Cuttack listed Varsha’s petition of domestic violence against her actor-turned-politician husband for September 7.