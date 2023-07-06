Anu Menon-Vidya Balan Starrer ‘Neeyat’ To Hit Screen Tomorrow; Advance Booking Opens

Mumbai: Advance booking for ‘Neeyat’ starring Anu Menon, and Vidya Balan opened today. The movie will hit theatres tomorrow.

After working on the critically acclaimed movie Shakuntala Devi, Anu Menon, and Vidya Balan have collaborated for Neeyat.

The movie has been co-written by Anu and will be releasing on July 7,2023.

Apart from Vidya Balan, the movie also stars famous actors like Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Dipannita Sharma, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Shashank Arora, Neeraj Kabi, Danesh Razvi, Niki Aneja Walia, and Prajakta Koli. Much like the trend these days, the OTT platform of the movie has been locked even before its release, and we have covered all the details in this article.

Amazon Prime Video will be streaming Neeyat post its theatrical run. The digital release date of the film is yet to be revealed. Most movies make it to OTT platforms in 30-45 days post their theatrical run, so we might have some clarity on the release date once the first weekend.

YouTube handle Prime Video India shared the official trailer of the movie Neeyat on June 23, 2023. So far, it has received 564,911 views and 7.5K likes. The title of the film means ‘motive.’ Pen Marudhar Entertainment is its distribution partner.

Vikram Malhotra is the producer of Neeyat. It is made under the banners of Amazon Prime and Abundantia Entertainment. Andreas Neo is the cinematographer, and Adam Moss is the editor. The direction credit goes to Anu Menon, and Mickey McCleary composed the music for the film.