Ants In Business Class, London-Bound Flight Aborts Takeoff At Delhi Airport

New Delhi: An Air India flight from Delhi to London (AI-111) had to abort its takeoff on Monday at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) after a swarm of ants was found in the business class.

According to reports, the flight had departed from Delhi’s IGI Airport at its scheduled time, but the swarm of ants were spotted.

The flight captain then decided to take the plane back to its original destination and changed the aircraft later.

Reportedly, the flight was carrying the Prince of Bhutan and heir apparent of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

Earlier in May this year, an Air India flight from Delhi to Newark, US had to return midway after the pilot reported the presence of a bat onboard to Air Traffic Control (ATC).