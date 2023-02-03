Antony Blinken Postpones China Trip After Chinese Spy Balloon Spotted Over US

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed his visit to China after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted over the United States airspace, officials said on Friday.

Blinken was expected to meet with his Chinese counterpart, and potentially with President Xi Jinping. He was initially scheduled to leave for Beijing Friday night.

The decision was taken a day after the Pentagon alleged a Chinese spy balloon said to be the size of “three buses” was spotted over the United States airspace.

The State Department described it as unacceptable and a clear violation of its sovereignty and in violation of international laws, a senior State Department official told reporters.

Blinken was prepared to depart for Beijing tonight to take on a wide-ranging agenda that would have encompassed all related elements.

On Thursday, the Department of Defence released a statement that it has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon over the continental United States. The US government continues to track and monitor it closely.