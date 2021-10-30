Antim–The Final Truth Song Bhai Ka Birthday Teaser Out!

Mumbai: The makers of Antim: The Final Truth has unveiled a teaser of a new party song titled Bhai Ka Birthday after the remarkable success of an earlier released music number, ‘Vighnaharta.’

Bhai Ka Birthday is composed by Hitesh Modak, with the background vocals by Sajid Khan. The song will be released on November 1, 2021. At the song’s release, Aayush Sharma will be visiting Jaipur Rajmandir single-screen theatre, one of India’s biggest single-screen theatres, where he will meet all the fans whose birthdays fall in November.

Watch the teaser here –

In the teaser, Salman Khan can be seen making a dhaasu entry. Meanwhile, Aayush Sharma who plays a gangster in the film shows off some desi dance moves choreographed by Mudassar.

Starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, and Mahima Makwana Antim: The Final Truth is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films. The film will be theatrically worldwide released by Zee Studios on November 26.