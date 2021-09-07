‘Antim-The Final Truth’ First Poster Out
New Delhi: The first poster of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s action movie, Antim: The Final Truth, was released today.
The film marks Salman Khan’s maiden onscreen collaboration with brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. The two are pitted against each other in the film; while Salman plays an upright police officer, Aayush will be seen as a dreaded gangster.
बुराई के अंत की शुरुआत. गणपति बप्पा मोरया #Antim
#AayushSharma @MahimaMakwana_ @manjrekarmahesh @SKFilmsOfficial @ZeeMusicCompany pic.twitter.com/2dwYDepOQN
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 7, 2021
Last year, in December, a teaser of Antim: The Final Truth was shared online.
Antim: The Final Truth is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Presented by Salman Khan Films, the film is produced by Salma Khan.