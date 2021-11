Antim Song ‘Koi Toh Aayega’ Unveiled!

Mumbai: Another song from Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ is finally out now. The song is titled ‘Koi Toh Aayega’.

Salman took to his social media platforms to launch the upcoming Mahesh Manjrekar directorial. He wrote, “The spirit of #Antim …#KoiTohAayega out now.”

Starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, and Mahima Makwana Antim: The Final Truth is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films. The film will be theatrically worldwide released by Zee Studios on November 26.