Anti-Sex Beds
SportTop News

‘Anti-Sex’ Beds For Athletes At Tokyo Olympic Village!

By PragativadiNews 0 0

In order to discourage athletes from getting intimate, the Tokyo Olympics organisers have come up with ‘anti-sex’ beds for the athletes with the idea of maintaining social distancing due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Japan.

These ‘anti-sex’ beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village are made from cardboard and are designed to only be able to withstand the weight of one person.

American sprinter Paul Chelimo took to social media to share pictures of the ‘anti-sex’ bed. He wrote:

In the following tweet, Chelimo also joked about people, who pee in their sleep, to be at “risk” on the cardboard beds.

The organisers of Tokyo 2020 also made a deal with four condom companies in order to hand out 160,000 condoms for the athletes in the village.

“The distribution of condoms is not for use at the athletes’ village, but to have athletes take them back to their home countries to raise awareness (of HIV and AIDS),” organisers told news agency Reuters.

PragativadiNews 5296 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Breaking