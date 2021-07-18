‘Anti-Sex’ Beds For Athletes At Tokyo Olympic Village!

In order to discourage athletes from getting intimate, the Tokyo Olympics organisers have come up with ‘anti-sex’ beds for the athletes with the idea of maintaining social distancing due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Japan.

These ‘anti-sex’ beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village are made from cardboard and are designed to only be able to withstand the weight of one person.

American sprinter Paul Chelimo took to social media to share pictures of the ‘anti-sex’ bed. He wrote:

Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports. I see no problem for distance runners,even 4 of us can do😂 pic.twitter.com/J45wlxgtSo — Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉 (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021

In the following tweet, Chelimo also joked about people, who pee in their sleep, to be at “risk” on the cardboard beds.

Those who pee💦 on the bed are at risk here,once the carton box is wet the bed falls over esp it will suck if its a night before finals😂😂 — Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉 (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021

The organisers of Tokyo 2020 also made a deal with four condom companies in order to hand out 160,000 condoms for the athletes in the village.

“The distribution of condoms is not for use at the athletes’ village, but to have athletes take them back to their home countries to raise awareness (of HIV and AIDS),” organisers told news agency Reuters.