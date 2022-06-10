Anti-Lice Medicine Leaves 5 Of Family Critical In Bhadrak

Bhadrak: As many as five members of a family fell ill after applying anti-lice medicine to their heads at Dihasahi village under Aradi police limits in Bhadrak district.

The victims have been identified as Anima Mallick, Nirupama Mallick, Nerima Mallick, Lucky Mallick, and Sushil Mallick.

According to reports, the incident occurred after a few minutes of applying the anti-lice medicine, the five of the family lost consciousness.

The affected persons were immediately rushed to Aradi Primary Health Center for treatment.

Later, they were shifted to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital. Sushil, who is four-year-old was referred to SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack as his health condition deteriorated.