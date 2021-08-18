Anthology Film ‘Ankahi Kahaniya’ To Release On Sep 17

Mumbai: The makers of the anthology film ‘Ankahi Kahaniya’ have set its release date on September 17 on Netflix this year.

Reportedly, the anthology film Ankahi Kahaniya features a star-studded cast with a set of versatile actors, namely Abhishek Banarjee, Zoya Hussain, Kunal Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Palomi, Rinku Rajguru, and Delzad Hiwale.

It is produced by RSVP Movies and directed by three acclaimed directors, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey, and Saket Chaudhary, the anthology goes through the winding paths of longing and love.

In an interview, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said, “With every story, I want to challenge myself as a storyteller and create varied emotional connections between the viewers and the characters that will last in their minds for a while. I hope with this story I can captivate the imagination of movie lovers with questions of untold and unanswered emotions every human goes through. I am very glad that our story will reach the world with Netflix’s belief and impact. ”

Notably, Ankahi Kahaniya will premiere completely on Netflix throughout over 190 international locations on September seventeenth, 2021.