Another Westerly Disturbance To Trigger Rain From March 26

Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological department predicted another westerly disturbance from March 26. The impact of the western storm will be seen in several districts from May 26.

Under its influence rain with wind speed reaching up to 30-40 kmph gusting to 40 kmph is very likely to occur.

The weather department also forecasted thunderstorm. Similarly, the intensity of rain may increase from March 27.

As many as 11 coastal districts and adjoining areas are likely to be affected by the phenomenon on May 27. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre hailstorm is likely to occur at many places.

There is a possibility of rain and thundershowers at most places in state on March 26 to 28, the met department said.

Farmers have been advised to cut the crop as there is a risk of crop damage due to the westerly disturbance