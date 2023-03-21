Another Westerly Disturbance From March 23

Bhubaneswar: After two days spell of rain in Odisha, another westerly disturbance will bring more downpours to the State from March 23. It will continue till March 25, Met department predicted.

Due to this effect, rain will continue in the state till March 25.

Even as the temperature increases during noon, rain will bring relief from heat in the afternoon.

The day temperature will increase by 2 to 4 degrees above normal from tomorrow. In last 24 hours, maximum rainfall of 33.4 mm was recorded at Sonepur. Hailstorm was witnessed at Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Balangir, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Rayagada, Koraput.

Rain and thunderstorm is predicted in different parts of the state in next 24 hours. Orange warning has been issued for 12 districts. The districts are Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Angul, Nayagarh, Sambalpur and Deogarh. The weather department also predicted wind speed reaching up to of 30 to 40 km per hour during rain.

Similarly, yellow warning has been issued to 13 districts for light to moderate rain. Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Balangir, Sonpur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Bargarh have been issued.