Barang: Another tiger cub died at Nandankanan Zoological Park on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, the zoo authorities said on Thursday.

According to reports, the male white cub was born to tigress Rupa, who had become a mother for the first time, and to tiger Rajesh.

Reportedly, the cub who died today was under treatment since last three days for fever and dullness.

At present, the tiger population at the zoo stands at 26.