Another Street Vendor Commits Suicide After Evicted From Market Building Area

Bhubaneswar: Following the eviction of street vendors from the Market Building, another street vendor has allegedly committed suicide in Bhubaneswar.

The deceased has been identified as Subas Mallik.

According to the deceased’s family members, the deceased had a plastic items shop near Bhubaneswar Market Building for the last 20 years and was evicted by permanent traders of the business hub a few days ago.

As he was under stress and took the extreme step, the family members have alleged that Sahani committed suicide, the family members alleged.

On being informed about the incident, police have reached the spot, recovered the body, and sent it to a nearby hospital for post mortem. Police have also interrogated the family members while further investigations are underway.

This is the second case in a row in three days. Another street vendor Ajit Sahani who was running a bedsheet shop in Market Building had committed suicide.