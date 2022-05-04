Another SpiceJet flight to Durgapur faces snag

Chennai: A Durgapur-bound SpiceJet flight had to return to Chennai last night after the engine of the SpiceJet Boeing B737-8 Max aircraft VT-MXA while operating as SG-331, developed some engine issues.

The incident comes close on the heels of the severe turbulence that hit a Durgapur-bound Spicejet flight, leading to severe injury in two of its passengers who are admitted to ICU. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has already begun its probe into the turbulence incident.

