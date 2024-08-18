Another Sim Box Setup Unearthed in Odisha’s Cuttack

Intensifying its probe into the simbox racket masterminded by a Bangladeshi national, the Commissionerate Police unearthed another simbox setup at Rajendranagar in the Madhupatna area of Cuttack on Sunday.

On Friday (August 16), the Commissionerate Police seized five operational simboxes, two additional simboxes, hundreds of fake SIM cards, internet routers, and other equipment from the illegal setup on the third floor of a residential building in Jharpada Mahadev Nagar within the Laxmisagar police jurisdiction and one Raju Mandal, of West Bengal.

“During interrogation, the accused, Raju Mandal, revealed that a similar setup is operational in Cuttack, informed Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh at a presser here today afternoon.

After brining the accused on 5-day remand, Commissionerate Police interrogated Mandal, and elicited information about other simbox setup in Cuttack. Soon after, the Twin City police unearthed the illegal simbox set up at a house in Cuttack Madhupatna.

The racket gained notoriety for illegally infiltrating international telephone calls into India. Preliminary investigations have uncovered that the SIM box setup was used to intercept Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls originating from countries such as Pakistan, China, and the Middle East, and reroute them into Indian networks.