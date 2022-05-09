COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
State

Another Seven COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
38

Bhubaneswar: Another seven COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 2 from Khordha
  • 2 from Sambalpur
  • 1 from Jajapur
  • 1 from Kandhamal
  • 1 from Kendrapara

With another seven COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,78,877, said the H & FW Dept.

Pragativadi News Service 3462 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking