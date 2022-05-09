Another Seven COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha
Bhubaneswar: Another seven COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 2 from Khordha
- 2 from Sambalpur
- 1 from Jajapur
- 1 from Kandhamal
- 1 from Kendrapara
With another seven COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,78,877, said the H & FW Dept.
