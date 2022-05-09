Another Seven COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another seven COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

2 from Khordha

2 from Sambalpur

1 from Jajapur

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Kendrapara

With another seven COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,78,877, said the H & FW Dept.