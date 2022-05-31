Another Polling Official Dies During Brajrajnagar Bypoll

Jharsuguda: Another official died on duty during the voting day to Brajrajnagar Assembly Constituency on Tuesday in Jharsuguda’s Brajarajnagar constituency.

The deceased has been identified as Trilochan Mohanty, a home guard, posted at booth no. 238 at Lakhanpur block.

According to sources, Mohanty who was in the polling booth along with other polling staff suddenly fell unconscious. He was rushed to the Jharsuguda DHH.

Later, he was shifted to Burla Medical College and Hospital where he was declared dead by the attending doctor.

Reportedly, on the eve of bye election to Brajrajnagar Assembly Constituency Second Polling Officer of booth no. 169 in Falsadhipa village under Luising panchayat Dilip Kumar Khadia died on Monday evening.