Another Murder In Maharashtra Over Post On Nupur Sharma; NIA To Probe Case

Mumbai: After the gruesome murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur another murder case has surfaced today.

A 54-year-old chemist was hacked to death in Maharashtra’s Amravati for allegedly making a social media post in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe was stabbed to death in Amravati on June 21.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra ATS team is currently probing the matter. ATS sources said that they are investigating whether there is any terror angle in the case. The ATS is also investigating whether the same pattern was used by the Amravati accused like the Udaipur accused.’

According to MHA, an NIA team has reached Amravati and will take over the investigation. The team is examining the matter and taking details from the Maharashtra Police.

“MHA has handed over the investigation of the case relating to the barbaric killing of Umesh Kolhe in Amravati to NIA. The conspiracy behind the killing, involvement of organisations and international linkages would be thoroughly investigated,” the home ministry said in a tweet.

The incident occurred between 10 pm and 10.30 pm on June 21, when Kolhe was going home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop, he said, adding that his son Sanket (27) and wife Vaishnavi were accompanying him on a different vehicle.