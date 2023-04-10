Another Minor Boy Abducted In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Close on the heels of Samarth Agarwal kidnapping and murder case, another minor boy has been allegedly abducted in Jharsuguda, informed the SP on Monday.

According to initial reports, the mother of a minor in Buromala area under Jharsuguda police station was taken ill on 7th April. Meanwhile, the minor’s father was also in the hospital, while the minor and his brother were at home. That afternoon, when the minor was standing outside the house, he went missing.

On Saturday, the family searched everywhere. However, they failed to trace the minor. Later on Sunday morning, they filed a complaint with the Jharsuguda police. However, it is said that no phone call from the abductor has been received so far in this case.

The Jharsuguda police said that the abduction incident is true and informed that the investigation is underway.