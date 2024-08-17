Another Milestone for ECoR! Sonepur-Jharmunda Railway Section Commissioned

Bhubaneswar: The Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Link Project (301 km) achieved another milestone, today. Jharmunda-Boudh Railway Section, a distance of 16.27KMs has been completed and Engine Rolling on the new line completed successfully informed the East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Saturday.

Apart from this, the 29.75 Km stretch rail section between Sonepur-Purunapani-Jharmunda was also inspected by the Commissioner, of Railway Safety, a few days ago.

Out of the total 301 kilometres of the Khurda Road-Balangir project, 183 kilometres of Rail Line have been commissioned. The Railways has been constructing this line from both sides, i.e., from Khurda Road and Balangir, to ensure the early completion of the project. Till now, 106 kilometres from Khurda Road to Daspalla and 77 kilometres from Balangir to Jharmunda have been commissioned.

Apart from this, Jharmunda to Boudh, a distance of 16.27Kms has also been completed. The segment from Boudh to Purunakatak, covering about 27 kilometres, is expected to be completed within the next few months.

Sonepur-Purunapani-Jharmunda Rail Section involves 01 important Bridge, 07 Major Bridges, 04 Road Over Bridges (ROBs), 22 Road Under Bridge (RUBs)/Limited Height Subways (LHS) and 65 minor bridges. Apart from this, the Jharmunda-Boudh Section comprises of 06 Major Bridges, 01 ROB, 12 RUB/LHSs and 37 Minor bridges along with 16.05 lakh cum of earthwork. Thus, Boudh district headquarters is now connected to Western Odisha through a railway network.

The Khurda Road-Balangir project is being emphasized the importance of completing the construction within the targeted timeline. This public-centric project, which spans remote areas, is closely monitored by the Ministry of Railways. To speed up the work and in view of targeting early completion of the project, Railways is constructing this projects from both sides.