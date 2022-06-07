Another Major Reform to Promote Renewable Energy Through Green Energy Open Access

New Delhi: In order to further accelerate our ambitious renewable energy programmes, with the end goal of ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and green energy for all, Green Open Access Rules, 2022 have been notified on 06.06.22.

These rules are notified for promoting generation, purchase and consumption of green energy including the energy from Waste-to-Energy plants.

The notified Rules enable simplified procedure for the open access to green power. It will enable faster approval of Green OA, Uniform Banking, Voluntary purchase of RE power by commercial & industrial consumers, Applicability of OA charges etc.

Commercial and Industrial consumers are allowed to purchase green power on voluntarily basis. Captive Consumers can take power under Green Open Access with no minimum limitation. Discom Consumers can demand for supply of Green power to them.

The salient features of the Rules are as under: