Another Low Pressure By Sept 17 To Trigger More Rain In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: While Odisha is reeling under heavy downpour triggered by deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today informed that the state would receive more intense spells of rain as another low pressure is likely by September 17.

Director-General of IMD Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra today stated that a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal on September 17 and the system will turn into a low-pressure area within 24 hours and move in the west-north-west.

The IMD DG further informed that the system is most likely to reach the north Odisha coast the following morning and under its influence, heavy rain will lash the state from the afternoon of September 17. Mohapatra, however, said the intensity of rain will be less than that triggered by the low pressure on September 10.

“The Deep Depression over north Odisha moved further west-northwestwards during past six hours with a speed of 13kmph and lay centered close to Keonjhargarh. It is very likely to weaken into a Depression during the next 12hours,” the IMD Regional Centre said.