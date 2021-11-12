Another Low Pressure Brewing Over Bay Of Bengal: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday informed that a fresh Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the south Andaman Sea by November 13 and may concentrate into Depression over East-central & adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal on November 15.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over Gulf of Thailand & neighbourhood and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. It is likely to emerge into south Andaman Sea & neighbourhood,” the IMD stated.

“Under its influence, a fresh Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the south Andaman Sea by November 13. It is likely to move west­northwestwards & concentrate into a Depression over East-central & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on November 15, a bulletin from IMD read.