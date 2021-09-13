Another Low Pressure Area Over BOB Likely By Sept 17: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast another low pressure area over Bay of Bengal by September 17.

According to the IMD, the system is likely to reach north Odisha by September 18. Under the influence, spells of rainfall will be witnessed in coastal districts of the state.

Meanwhile, a depression over the Bay of Bengal, which intensified into a deep depression, crossed the Odisha coast today near Chandbali.

The system is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha, north Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh during next 48 hours. It is very likely to weaken into a Depression during the next 24 hours.

The MeT has also predicted flood-like situation in Odisha due to the heavy downpour.