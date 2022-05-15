Another low pressure area likely over BoB next week

Bhubaneswar: Threat of the formation of another low pressure area over Bay of Bengal now looms large on the state of Odisha.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) sources, the new low pressure area is likely to be formed over the Central Bay of Bengal by May 19.

“The system will enter South Andaman Sea in a day or two, and the form and the effect of the low pressure area could be predicted following the development,” said an IMD official.

IMD has predicted that Southwest monsoon is likely to advance into South Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 15. Under the influence of the possible cyclone, monsoon will be further active.