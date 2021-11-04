Another Hooch Tragedy In Bihar; Nine Dead, Several Hospitalised

Patna: At least nine persons died as several others were taken ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in West Champaran district of Bihar. The incident took place in Telhua village under Nautan police station on Wednesday night.

The death of nine people in the alleged hooch tragedy has sent the local administration into a tizzy. In the meanwhile, the ill taken persons have been admitted to different hospitals.

According to sources, the district administration is investigating the entire matter. However, till now the district officials are yet to confirm if all the deaths were due to drinking adulterated alcohol.

It may be noted that on October 30, five persons had died and several others fell ill after consuming liquor in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. Two persons, including a member of the local panchayat samiti, were arrested in connection with the incident, the police had said.

A couple of days back in a similar case of hooch tragedy in Gopalganj, 8 people had died allegedly after consuming spurious liquor. In this case, the Gopalganj district administration till now has confirmed the death of only 3 people.