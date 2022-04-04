Another Hike In Petrol, Diesel Prices; Rs 8.40 Per Litre In Two weeks

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were on Monday hiked by 40 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to ₹ 8.40 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹ 103.81 per litre as against ₹ 103.41 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from ₹ 94.67 per litre to ₹ 95.07, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices are ₹118.83 and ₹103.07, respectively.

This is the 12th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

In all, petrol prices have gone up by ₹ 8.40 per litre.