Another group clash erupts in Joda, internet services to remain suspended

Keonjhar: Unrest continued in Joda area of Keonjhar district as another group clash said to have erupted here today.

Following this, 16 platoons police force were deployed and flag march was also conducted.

Meanwhile, two Additional SPs are reviewing the law and order situation in the area.

Meanwhile, the internet services will remain suspended in Keonjhar district today to prevent further flare-up following the violent clash.

Earlier on Monday, many people were injured in the clash due to which the district administration clamped section 144 in the area.

Notably, the Akhada procession was conducted in Joda on the occasion of Ram Navami. During this, some people of a certain community wanted to march up to the Lord Shiva temple in a flag procession to which the police did not grant permission. Later, the police suggested that only 5 persons would be allowed to go along with the flags.

Following this, the agitated people blocked the road near the Hanuman temple and opposed them.

The police tried to convince both the groups and tried to take control of the situation. However, both the groups soon got engaged in pelting stones, and throwing glass bottles. They also ransacked some cabins.

The police resorted to blank fire to take control of the situation and also resorted to lathi charge to disperse the agitated mob.