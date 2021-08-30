Another ‘Gold’ In Tokyo Paralympics: Javelin Thrower Sumit Antil Breaks World Record

Tokyo: Indian javelins are targeting only ‘gold’. After Tokyo Summer Olympics, now paraalthlete Sumit Anitl has clinched a gold medal in Tokyo and scripted another history.

Sumit dominated the show from the word go as he improved the World Record three times in the final. He threw a monstrous throw of 68.55m in his fifth attempt to climb on the top of the podium.

Australia’s Michal Burian won silver with a throw of 66.29m and created a new World Record in Sport Class F44.

Dulan Kodithuwakku of Sri Lanka captured bronze while creating his personal best. Another Indian in the final Sandeep Chaudhary finished fourth with a season-best of 62.20m.

Earlier in the day, Devendra Jhajharia clinched a stupendous third Paralympic medal, a silver this time, while discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya also finished second.

India had won four medals in the 2016 editions while the medal count stands at seven in the ongoing event.