Another Gold For India! Shuttler Krishna Nagar Wins Yellow Medal In Paralympics’ MS SH6 Category

Tokyo: India’s ace para-shuttler Krishna Nagar clinched the country’s fifth gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Sunday (September 05).

Nagar defeated Hong Kong’s Man Kai Chu in the final of the men’s singles SH6 event to finish on top of the podium and extend India’s gold medal tally to 5 in Tokyo.

Nagar defeated Kai Chu 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 in three games after a thrilling battle in the final. Both shuttlers were on top of their game and displayed their skills at the grandest stage of them all.