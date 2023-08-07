Another Foldable Smartphone All Set For Global Launch On Sept 1; Deets Inside

Chinese handset maker, Honor is all set to enter the foldable smartphone category globally with the launch of its Honor Magic V2. The device has already been launched on the company’s home turf in China.

According to media reports, the new foldable, Honor Magic V2 would be unveiled at 10 am CEST at IFA 2023 in Berlin on September 1.

The foldable comes with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This comes days after Samsung launched its fifth-gen foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

As per the event’s poster, Honor is likely to unveil the Magic V2 along with another foldable device, but its details are not yet known.

The Honor Magic V2 would come with 7.92-inch inner folding LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.43-inch LTPO (external display) with a 120Hz refresh rate.

There would be a triple rear camera setup with 50MP+50MP+20MP cameras, a 16MP selfie camera, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W SuperCharge technology.

It would come in two storage configurations: 16GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB in four colours: black, gold, purple and black (PU).

The foldable was launched in China for CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs 1,04,147) for the 16GB/256GB storage model and CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs 1,15,067) for the 16GB/512GB variant.