Another Elephant Carcass Found In Dhenkanal Forest

Dhenkanal: In another case of suspected poaching, the carcass of an elephant was found in Khesra forest under Mahavir road range here today.

According to reports, the tusker, aged about 25 years, after it came in contact with some livewire that was illegally laid by some local residents to prevent elephants from entering the village.

However, the body has been seized and actual cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem.

On Saturday, a tusker was found electrocuted in a trap set up by poachers inside Satkosia wildlife sanctuary.