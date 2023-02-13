Another Elephant Carcass Found In Athagarh

Athagarh: In yet another case of poaching, a carcass of an elephant with injuries on the trunk was found at Nuataila cashew orchard in Athagarh forest division.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the carcass and informed the forest officials about the same.

On being informed, the officials reached the spot and recovered the carcass for post-mortem. However, the exact cause of death is unclear.

More details are awaited.