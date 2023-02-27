Another Earthquake Of 5.6 Magnitude Jolts Turkey; 1 Dead, Over 100 Hurt: Report

An earthquake jolted southeast Turkey on Monday, killing one person, wounding over 100 people, and causing 29 houses to collapse, according to Turkish police, news agency Reuters reported.

The latest aftershock, with a magnitude of 5.6 and a depth of 6.15 kilometres, occurred three weeks after a catastrophic earthquake in Turkey and Syria that killed over 50,000 people.

A rescue squad extracted one individual alive, tied to a stretcher, from the ruins of a building in the Malatya province, according to live footage on CNN Turk.

Later, it showed a lady, thought to be the man’s daughter, being rescued from the same apartment complex. They were claimed to have entered the damaged building to recover belongings that had been left inside following the first quake three weeks earlier.

A crew intermittently asked for silence while listening for sounds of life within one structure, where three individuals were believed to be trapped.

Search and rescue teams have been despatched to five buildings, according to Yunus Sezer, chairman of Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).