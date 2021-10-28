Another Day, Another Brand: Sabyasachi’s Mangalsutra Ad Faces Flake

Kolkata: Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi is facing backlash on social media over its latest ‘The Royal Bengal Mangalsutra Collection’ advertisement. Under the banner of, Sabyasachi Jewellery a series of mangalsutras made from onyx and pearls was launched.

While few conservative netizens slammed the designer for featuring models in lingerie, few of the pictures, however, portrayed men & women in delicate traditional Indian attires with a modern twist.

Recently, Sabyasachi’s official Instagram handle dropped some pictures from this new collection.

Starting from a price of Rs 1,65,000, the caption on the post describes it as “Introducing the Royal Bengal Mangalsutra 1.2 and the Bengal Tiger Icon collection of necklaces, earrings and signet rings in 18k gold with VVS diamonds, black onyx and black enamel”.

Being criticized on social media is nothing new for brands, though.