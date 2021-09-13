Another Covid patient under ECMO support in SCB hospital dies

Cuttack: One more patient undergoing Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack succumbed on last night.

The patient, a woman from Bolangir, was admitted to the hospital on August 29 due to severe lungs infection and undergoing ECMO treatment since then. However, she breathed her last late last night.Two more patients are currently under ECMO at the premier health institute, sources said.

Earlier on Saturday, a patient from Pattamundai in Kendrapara died during ECMO treatment at the hospital.