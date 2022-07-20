Another Congress MLA Voted For Draupadi Murmu: Mohan Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Another Congress MLA had voted for Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu, informed Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi on Wednesday.

Though he has not revealed the name of the lawmaker, he said that everything will be clear by tomorrow.

Speaking to media persons, Majhi said,” Not only MLA Mohammed Moquim, but another MLA from Congress party had also voted for Draupadi Murmu. Another party member has not gone down well with their party’s other leaders but everything will be clear by tomorrow.”

Earlier, Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim stoked serious speculations in the political corridors in Odisha on Monday saying that he voted in favour of NDA’s pick for the Presidential election, Draupadi Murmu.

Soon after casting his vote, the Cuttack (Barabati) legislator clarified that he chose the daughter of the soil for the country’s topmost constitutional post.

The counting of votes for the 16th Presidential Election will be taken up tomorrow. It will start at 11 A. M. in Parliament House Complex.