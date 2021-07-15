Another Apartment In Bhubaneswar Declared Containment Zone By BMC

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared another apartment in the city as a containment zone after several COVID-19 positive cases were detected in the building.

The BMC said that several positive cases have been detected in Block-B, Lord Gunjan Palace Apartment, Near Rasulgarh Square, and to contain further spread of COVID-19, it is necessary to make the affected area as a containment zone and to restrict public fromm entering into and going out of the containment zone.

The civic body, in an order, said that no public shall be allowed to move into the Containment Zone and the inhabitants within the containment zone shall not move out. All the inhabitants within the containment zone shall strictly remain at home.

BMC will supply essentials and ensure medical requirements for the inhabitants in the Containment Zone, the order read.

Earlier today, the BMC had declared ‘Satyasai Enclave’, in Khandagiri under Ward No.49 as a containment zone.