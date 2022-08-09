Another 988 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 988 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 249 from Sundargarh
- 153 from Khordha
- 140 from Sambalpur
- 74 from Bargarh
- 59 from Mayurbhanj
- 36 from Cuttack
- 36 from Kalahandi
- 27 from Koraput
- 23 from Bolangir
- 23 from Jharsuguda
- 20 from Sonepur
- 19 from Jajapur
- 17 from Nayagarh
- 12 from Baleswar
- 12 from Nabarangpur
- 12 from Puri
- 10 from Rayagada
- 8 from Jagatsinghpur
- 8 from Kendrapara
- 7 from Bhadrak
- 7 from Deogarh
- 4 from Gajapati
- 3 from Ganjam
- 29 from State Pool
With another 988 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,06,249, said the H&FW Dept.
