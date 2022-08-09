Another 988 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 988 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

249 from Sundargarh

153 from Khordha

140 from Sambalpur

74 from Bargarh

59 from Mayurbhanj

36 from Cuttack

36 from Kalahandi

27 from Koraput

23 from Bolangir

23 from Jharsuguda

20 from Sonepur

19 from Jajapur

17 from Nayagarh

12 from Baleswar

12 from Nabarangpur

12 from Puri

10 from Rayagada

8 from Jagatsinghpur

8 from Kendrapara

7 from Bhadrak

7 from Deogarh

4 from Gajapati

3 from Ganjam

29 from State Pool

With another 988 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,06,249, said the H&FW Dept.