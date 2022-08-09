COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 988 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 988 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 249 from Sundargarh
  • 153 from Khordha
  • 140 from Sambalpur
  • 74 from Bargarh
  • 59 from Mayurbhanj
  • 36 from Cuttack
  • 36 from Kalahandi
  • 27 from Koraput
  • 23 from Bolangir
  • 23 from Jharsuguda
  • 20 from Sonepur
  • 19 from Jajapur
  • 17 from Nayagarh
  • 12 from Baleswar
  • 12 from Nabarangpur
  • 12 from Puri
  • 10 from Rayagada
  • 8 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 8 from Kendrapara
  • 7 from Bhadrak
  • 7 from Deogarh
  • 4 from Gajapati
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 29 from State Pool

With another 988 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,06,249, said the H&FW Dept.

