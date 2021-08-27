Another 986 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 986 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 411 from Khordha
- 134 from Cuttack
- 57 from Jajapur
- 33 from Mayurbhanj
- 33 from Puri
- 29 from Jagatsinghpur
- 25 from Sonepur
- 20 from Kendrapara
- 19 from Baleswar
- 15 from Sambalpur
- 14 from Anugul
- 14 from Kandhamal
- 14 from Nayagarh
- 11 from Keonjhar
- 10 from Bhadrak
- 10 from Dhenkanal
- 9 from Bolangir
- 9 from Deogarh
- 8 from Sundargarh
- 6 from Ganjam
- 4 from Bargarh
- 3 from Rayagada
- 2 from Koraput
- 2 from Malkangiri
- 1 from Kalahandi
- 93 from State Pool
With another 986 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,89,840, said the H & FW Dept.