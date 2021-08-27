COVID-19 Patients
Recovery Update
Another 986 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: Another 986 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 411 from Khordha
  • 134 from Cuttack
  • 57 from Jajapur
  • 33 from Mayurbhanj
  • 33 from Puri
  • 29 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 25 from Sonepur
  • 20 from Kendrapara
  • 19 from Baleswar
  • 15 from Sambalpur
  • 14 from Anugul
  • 14 from Kandhamal
  • 14 from Nayagarh
  • 11 from Keonjhar
  • 10 from Bhadrak
  • 10 from Dhenkanal
  • 9 from Bolangir
  • 9 from Deogarh
  • 8 from Sundargarh
  • 6 from Ganjam
  • 4 from Bargarh
  • 3 from Rayagada
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 2 from Malkangiri
  • 1 from Kalahandi
  • 93 from State Pool

With another 986 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,89,840, said the H & FW Dept.

Breaking