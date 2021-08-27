Another 986 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 986 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

411 from Khordha

134 from Cuttack

57 from Jajapur

33 from Mayurbhanj

33 from Puri

29 from Jagatsinghpur

25 from Sonepur

20 from Kendrapara

19 from Baleswar

15 from Sambalpur

14 from Anugul

14 from Kandhamal

14 from Nayagarh

11 from Keonjhar

10 from Bhadrak

10 from Dhenkanal

9 from Bolangir

9 from Deogarh

8 from Sundargarh

6 from Ganjam

4 from Bargarh

3 from Rayagada

2 from Koraput

2 from Malkangiri

1 from Kalahandi

93 from State Pool

With another 986 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,89,840, said the H & FW Dept.