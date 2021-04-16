Another 952 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 952 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

176 from Nuapada

147 from Sundargarh

120 from Khordha

48 from Bargarh

46 from Cuttack

46 from Puri

44 from Sambalpur

38 from Kalahandi

30 from Anugul

29 from Mayurbhanj

28 from Jharsuguda

27 from Bolangir

23 from Keonjhar

20 from Nabarangpur

15 from Ganjam

15 from Jajapur

15 from Rayagada

10 from Bhadrak

8 from Koraput

8 from Nayagarh

8 from Sonepur

6 from Baleswar

4 from Dhenkanal

4 from Kandhamal

3 from Boudh

3 from Deogarh

2 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Kendrapara

27 from State Pool

With another 952 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,43,522, said the H & FW Dept.