Another 952 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 952 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 176 from Nuapada
- 147 from Sundargarh
- 120 from Khordha
- 48 from Bargarh
- 46 from Cuttack
- 46 from Puri
- 44 from Sambalpur
- 38 from Kalahandi
- 30 from Anugul
- 29 from Mayurbhanj
- 28 from Jharsuguda
- 27 from Bolangir
- 23 from Keonjhar
- 20 from Nabarangpur
- 15 from Ganjam
- 15 from Jajapur
- 15 from Rayagada
- 10 from Bhadrak
- 8 from Koraput
- 8 from Nayagarh
- 8 from Sonepur
- 6 from Baleswar
- 4 from Dhenkanal
- 4 from Kandhamal
- 3 from Boudh
- 3 from Deogarh
- 2 from Jagatsinghpur
- 2 from Kendrapara
- 27 from State Pool
With another 952 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,43,522, said the H & FW Dept.