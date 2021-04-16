COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery.
BreakingStateTop News

Another 952 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

By PragativadiNews 1 0

Bhubaneswar: Another 952 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 176 from Nuapada
  • 147 from Sundargarh
  • 120 from Khordha
  • 48 from Bargarh
  • 46 from Cuttack
  • 46 from Puri
  • 44 from Sambalpur
  • 38 from Kalahandi
  • 30 from Anugul
  • 29 from Mayurbhanj
  • 28 from Jharsuguda
  • 27 from Bolangir
  • 23 from Keonjhar
  • 20 from Nabarangpur
  • 15 from Ganjam
  • 15 from Jajapur
  • 15 from Rayagada
  • 10 from Bhadrak
  • 8 from Koraput
  • 8 from Nayagarh
  • 8 from Sonepur
  • 6 from Baleswar
  • 4 from Dhenkanal
  • 4 from Kandhamal
  • 3 from Boudh
  • 3 from Deogarh
  • 2 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 2 from Kendrapara
  • 27 from State Pool

With another 952 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,43,522, said the H & FW Dept.

PragativadiNews 1 3650 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Breaking