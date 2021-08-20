Another 926 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 926 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 364 from Khordha
- 125 from Cuttack
- 51 from Jajapur
- 37 from Mayurbhanj
- 30 from Nayagarh
- 28 from Jagatsinghpur
- 24 from Kendrapara
- 24 from Puri
- 23 from Baleswar
- 22 from Anugul
- 19 from Bhadrak
- 16 from Keonjhar
- 11 from Sambalpur
- 10 from Dhenkanal
- 10 from Jharsuguda
- 9 from Rayagada
- 7 from Malkangiri
- 6 from Bargarh
- 6 from Deogarh
- 6 from Sundargarh
- 5 from Ganjam
- 5 from Kandhamal
- 2 from Koraput
- 2 from Sonepur
- 1 from Kalahandi
- 83 from State Pool
With another 926 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,83,245, said the H & FW Dept.