Another 926 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 926 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

364 from Khordha

125 from Cuttack

51 from Jajapur

37 from Mayurbhanj

30 from Nayagarh

28 from Jagatsinghpur

24 from Kendrapara

24 from Puri

23 from Baleswar

22 from Anugul

19 from Bhadrak

16 from Keonjhar

11 from Sambalpur

10 from Dhenkanal

10 from Jharsuguda

9 from Rayagada

7 from Malkangiri

6 from Bargarh

6 from Deogarh

6 from Sundargarh

5 from Ganjam

5 from Kandhamal

2 from Koraput

2 from Sonepur

1 from Kalahandi

83 from State Pool

With another 926 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,83,245, said the H & FW Dept.