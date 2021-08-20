COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
Another 926 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: Another 926 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 364 from Khordha
  • 125 from Cuttack
  • 51 from Jajapur
  • 37 from Mayurbhanj
  • 30 from Nayagarh
  • 28 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 24 from Kendrapara
  • 24 from Puri
  • 23 from Baleswar
  • 22 from Anugul
  • 19 from Bhadrak
  • 16 from Keonjhar
  • 11 from Sambalpur
  • 10 from Dhenkanal
  • 10 from Jharsuguda
  • 9 from Rayagada
  • 7 from Malkangiri
  • 6 from Bargarh
  • 6 from Deogarh
  • 6 from Sundargarh
  • 5 from Ganjam
  • 5 from Kandhamal
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 2 from Sonepur
  • 1 from Kalahandi
  • 83 from State Pool

 

With another 926 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,83,245, said the H & FW Dept.

Breaking