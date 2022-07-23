COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
Another 915 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, active case tally at 6,430

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 915 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 302 from Khordha
  • 144 from Sundargarh
  • 96 from Cuttack
  • 44 from Puri
  • 31 from Sonepur
  • 29 from Mayurbhanj
  • 25 from Bolangir
  • 25 from Nayagarh
  • 23 from Sambalpur
  • 18 from Jajapur
  • 16 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 14 from Baleswar
  • 13 from Kendrapara
  • 12 from Koraput
  • 12 from Rayagada
  • 11 from Jharsuguda
  • 7 from Bhadrak
  • 7 from Gajapati
  • 7 from Nuapada
  • 6 from Kandhamal
  • 5 from Kalahandi
  • 2 from Deogarh
  • 2 from Nabarangpur
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Ganjam
  • 1 from Keonjhar
  • 61 from State Pool

With another 915 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,89,885, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 6,430 as of now. So far 13,05,499 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,131 in Odisha.

