Another 915 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, active case tally at 6,430

Bhubaneswar: Another 915 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

302 from Khordha

144 from Sundargarh

96 from Cuttack

44 from Puri

31 from Sonepur

29 from Mayurbhanj

25 from Bolangir

25 from Nayagarh

23 from Sambalpur

18 from Jajapur

16 from Jagatsinghpur

14 from Baleswar

13 from Kendrapara

12 from Koraput

12 from Rayagada

11 from Jharsuguda

7 from Bhadrak

7 from Gajapati

7 from Nuapada

6 from Kandhamal

5 from Kalahandi

2 from Deogarh

2 from Nabarangpur

1 from Bargarh

1 from Ganjam

1 from Keonjhar

61 from State Pool

With another 915 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,89,885, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 6,430 as of now. So far 13,05,499 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,131 in Odisha.