Another 915 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, active case tally at 6,430

Bhubaneswar: Another 915 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 302 from Khordha
- 144 from Sundargarh
- 96 from Cuttack
- 44 from Puri
- 31 from Sonepur
- 29 from Mayurbhanj
- 25 from Bolangir
- 25 from Nayagarh
- 23 from Sambalpur
- 18 from Jajapur
- 16 from Jagatsinghpur
- 14 from Baleswar
- 13 from Kendrapara
- 12 from Koraput
- 12 from Rayagada
- 11 from Jharsuguda
- 7 from Bhadrak
- 7 from Gajapati
- 7 from Nuapada
- 6 from Kandhamal
- 5 from Kalahandi
- 2 from Deogarh
- 2 from Nabarangpur
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Ganjam
- 1 from Keonjhar
- 61 from State Pool
With another 915 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,89,885, said the H & FW Dept.
According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 6,430 as of now. So far 13,05,499 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,131 in Odisha.
