Another 90 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 90 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 17 from Sambalpur
- 10 from Bargarh
- 8 from Baleswar
- 8 from Sundargarh
- 6 from Jharsuguda
- 6 from Khordha
- 6 from Mayurbhanj
- 4 from Anugul
- 4 from Cuttack
- 3 from Bolangir
- 3 from Kandhamal
- 3 from Rayagada
- 2 from Deogarh
- 2 from Nabarangpur
- 2 from Puri
- 1 from Boudh
- 1 from Koraput
- 1 from Nayagarh
- 1 from Nuapada
- 1 from Sonepur
- 1 from State Pool
With another 90 COVID-19 being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,35,080, said the H & FW Dept.