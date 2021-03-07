Another 90 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 90 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

17 from Sambalpur

10 from Bargarh

8 from Baleswar

8 from Sundargarh

6 from Jharsuguda

6 from Khordha

6 from Mayurbhanj

4 from Anugul

4 from Cuttack

3 from Bolangir

3 from Kandhamal

3 from Rayagada

2 from Deogarh

2 from Nabarangpur

2 from Puri

1 from Boudh

1 from Koraput

1 from Nayagarh

1 from Nuapada

1 from Sonepur

1 from State Pool

With another 90 COVID-19 being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,35,080, said the H & FW Dept.