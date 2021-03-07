Another 90 COVID-19 patients
Another 90 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 90 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 17 from Sambalpur
  • 10 from Bargarh
  • 8 from Baleswar
  • 8 from Sundargarh
  • 6 from Jharsuguda
  • 6 from Khordha
  • 6 from Mayurbhanj
  • 4 from Anugul
  • 4 from Cuttack
  • 3 from Bolangir
  • 3 from Kandhamal
  • 3 from Rayagada
  • 2 from Deogarh
  • 2 from Nabarangpur
  • 2 from Puri
  • 1 from Boudh
  • 1 from Koraput
  • 1 from Nayagarh
  • 1 from Nuapada
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 1 from State Pool

With another 90 COVID-19 being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,35,080, said the H & FW Dept.

