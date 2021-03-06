Another 88 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 88 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:

14 from Sambalpur

13 from Jajapur

9 from Baleswar

9 from Khordha

8 from Sundargarh

6 from Bargarh

6 from Bolangir

4 from Jharsuguda

4 from Puri

4 from Sonepur

2 from Anugul

2 from Kendrapara

2 from Keonjhar

1 from Boudh

1 from Cuttack

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Nuapada

1 from State Pool

With another 88 COVCID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,34,990, H & FW Dept.