Another 88 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 88 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:
- 14 from Sambalpur
- 13 from Jajapur
- 9 from Baleswar
- 9 from Khordha
- 8 from Sundargarh
- 6 from Bargarh
- 6 from Bolangir
- 4 from Jharsuguda
- 4 from Puri
- 4 from Sonepur
- 2 from Anugul
- 2 from Kendrapara
- 2 from Keonjhar
- 1 from Boudh
- 1 from Cuttack
- 1 from Kalahandi
- 1 from Nuapada
- 1 from State Pool
With another 88 COVCID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,34,990, H & FW Dept.