COVID Recovery
Another 88 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 88 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:

  • 14 from Sambalpur
  • 13 from Jajapur
  • 9 from Baleswar
  • 9 from Khordha
  • 8 from Sundargarh
  • 6 from Bargarh
  • 6 from Bolangir
  • 4 from Jharsuguda
  • 4 from Puri
  • 4 from Sonepur
  • 2 from Anugul
  • 2 from Kendrapara
  • 2 from Keonjhar
  • 1 from Boudh
  • 1 from Cuttack
  • 1 from Kalahandi
  • 1 from Nuapada
  • 1 from State Pool

With another 88 COVCID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,34,990, H & FW Dept.

