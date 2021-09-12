Another 874 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 874 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 332 from Khordha
- 145 from Cuttack
- 40 from Baleswar
- 33 from Kendrapara
- 32 from Jajapur
- 27 from Mayurbhanj
- 24 from Puri
- 21 from Sambalpur
- 20 from Jagatsinghpur
- 19 from Dhenkanal
- 18 from Anugul
- 18 from Sundargarh
- 12 from Rayagada
- 9 from Bhadrak
- 7 from Nayagarh
- 6 from Kalahandi
- 6 from Nabarangpur
- 5 from Deogarh
- 5 from Keonjhar
- 4 from Bolangir
- 3 from Bargarh
- 3 from Ganjam
- 3 from Jharsuguda
- 2 from Koraput
- 2 from Sonepur
- 78 from State Pool
With another 874 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,02,128, said the H & FW Dept.