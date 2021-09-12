COVID-19 Patients
Recovery Update
Another 874 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 874 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 332 from Khordha
  • 145 from Cuttack
  • 40 from Baleswar
  • 33 from Kendrapara
  • 32 from Jajapur
  • 27 from Mayurbhanj
  • 24 from Puri
  • 21 from Sambalpur
  • 20 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 19 from Dhenkanal
  • 18 from Anugul
  • 18 from Sundargarh
  • 12 from Rayagada
  • 9 from Bhadrak
  • 7 from Nayagarh
  • 6 from Kalahandi
  • 6 from Nabarangpur
  • 5 from Deogarh
  • 5 from Keonjhar
  • 4 from Bolangir
  • 3 from Bargarh
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Jharsuguda
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 2 from Sonepur
  • 78 from State Pool

With another 874 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,02,128, said the H & FW Dept.

