Another 874 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 874 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

332 from Khordha

145 from Cuttack

40 from Baleswar

33 from Kendrapara

32 from Jajapur

27 from Mayurbhanj

24 from Puri

21 from Sambalpur

20 from Jagatsinghpur

19 from Dhenkanal

18 from Anugul

18 from Sundargarh

12 from Rayagada

9 from Bhadrak

7 from Nayagarh

6 from Kalahandi

6 from Nabarangpur

5 from Deogarh

5 from Keonjhar

4 from Bolangir

3 from Bargarh

3 from Ganjam

3 from Jharsuguda

2 from Koraput

2 from Sonepur

78 from State Pool

With another 874 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,02,128, said the H & FW Dept.